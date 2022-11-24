Magnussen senses Haas opportunities with money increase

Ian Parkes

Thursday 24 November 2022 08:14

Kevin Magnussen believes Haas can build on the additional revenue due to come the team's way next year following its drive back into the F1 spotlight this season.

After finishing 10th and last in the 2021 constructors' standings, ignominiously without scoring a point, Haas secured eighth this year, its best result since 2018.

Compared to last season, It means there will be a significant increase in prize money from F1 for the American team of around $15-20million.

In addition, Haas' strong first half of the year on the back of the new regulations when it scored 34 of its 37 points overall, has sparked a wave of new sponsors, notably the arrival of a new title partner for 2023 in MoneyGram.

Despite the second-half-of-the-season struggles, holding off AlphaTauri by two points, reflecting on Haas' eighth place after a poor performance in Abu Dhabi, Magnussen said: "Yeah, that's the most important thing.

"We didn't really have a great chance to do much in the race but at least eighth stuck, and that's a good thing for developing over the winter.

"It's a nice step to take forward from the last two years Haas has had, a nice place to build from and I'm looking forward to next year.

"There's lots to learn from for next year, and I'll have to work hard over the winter and prepare for next year as best as I can."

With the additional revenue stream that will allow Haas to comfortably hit the $135m budget cap that kicks in for three seasons from 2023, Magnussen feels he can now expect a more reasonably competitive car for next year.

"A lot of good things happened to Haas this year," added Magnussen.

"We moved up a couple of places in the constructors', which is a good amount of prize money to develop for the future.

"We've also a title sponsor in MoneyGram coming in for next year which, hopefully, is also going to contribute to investing in performance."