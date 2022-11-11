F1 drivers' standings pre-São Paulo Grand Prix

GPFans Staff

Friday 11 November 2022 08:40

F1 arrives at the São Paulo Grand Prix for the penultimate round of the championship with second place in the drivers' and constructors' standings still up for grabs.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull have already secured both titles, but only five points separate Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc as they tussle over the runner-up spot.

In the constructors', Mercedes has closed to just 40 points behind Ferrari, with this weekend's sprint offering more points than a conventional event.

With two races remaining, your points standings are...

F1 championship driver standings after the Mexico City Grand Prix:

C. Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing | 416 points

2. Sergio Perez | Red Bull Racing | 280

3. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 275

4. George Russell | Mercedes | 231

5. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 216

6. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 212

7. Lando Norris | McLaren | 111

8. Esteban Ocon | Alpine F1 | 82

9. Fernando Alonso | Alpine F1 | 71

10. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 47

11. Sebastian Vettel | Aston Martin | 36

12. Daniel Ricciardo | McLaren | 35

13. Kevin Magnussen | Haas F1 Team | 24

14. Pierre Gasly | AlphaTauri | 23

15. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 13

16. Mick Schumacher | Haas F1 Team | 12

17. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 12

18. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 6

19. Alexander Albon | Williams Racing | 4

20. Nicholas Latifi | Williams Racing | 2

21. Nyck de Vries | Williams Racing | 2

22. Nico Hulkenberg | Aston Martin | 0