F1 drivers' standings pre-São Paulo Grand Prix
Alonso reveals plan to halt McLaren threat
Magnussen backs F1 sprint tweak
F1 São Paulo Grand Prix 2022: Start time, TV, live stream, odds
Russell makes Gasly ban threat demand
F1 São Paulo Grand Prix weather forecast
Leclerc makes 'unclean' Ferrari admission in failed Red Bull pursuit
Hamilton kids' concern over social media "bullying"
McLaren make Ricciardo confession as Verstappen ends boycott saga - GPFans F1 Recap
Hamilton explains why he is more excited for Brazil than Las Vegas
F1 'monitoring' Chinese Grand Prix situation as fears grow
F1 to discuss driver-backed sprint shake-up
Gasly reveals FIA talks to avoid "embarrassing" F1 ban
4
Verstappen draws line under Red Bull-Sky Sports boycott saga
F1 arrives at the São Paulo Grand Prix for the penultimate round of the championship with second place in the drivers' and constructors' standings still up for grabs.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull have already secured both titles, but only five points separate Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc as they tussle over the runner-up spot.

In the constructors', Mercedes has closed to just 40 points behind Ferrari, with this weekend's sprint offering more points than a conventional event.

With two races remaining, your points standings are...

F1 championship driver standings after the Mexico City Grand Prix:

C. Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing | 416 points
2. Sergio Perez | Red Bull Racing | 280
3. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 275
4. George Russell | Mercedes | 231
5. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 216
6. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 212
7. Lando Norris | McLaren | 111
8. Esteban Ocon | Alpine F1 | 82
9. Fernando Alonso | Alpine F1 | 71
10. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 47
11. Sebastian Vettel | Aston Martin | 36
12. Daniel Ricciardo | McLaren | 35
13. Kevin Magnussen | Haas F1 Team | 24
14. Pierre Gasly | AlphaTauri | 23
15. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 13
16. Mick Schumacher | Haas F1 Team | 12
17. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 12
18. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 6
19. Alexander Albon | Williams Racing | 4
20. Nicholas Latifi | Williams Racing | 2
21. Nyck de Vries | Williams Racing | 2
22. Nico Hulkenberg | Aston Martin | 0

