Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Frustrated Russell makes vow after "terrible lap" costs pole chance
Alonso in scathing Alpine Honda comparison
Sainz hails "special relationship" with fans despite security concerns
Wolff urges Mercedes to stay humble when 'reaching for the stars'
8
F1 Twitter reacts to Verstappen's Sky Sports boycott
1
Vandoorne joins Aston Martin as test and reserve driver
Verstappen "not interested" in F1 record busting
1
Hamilton giggling over Alonso Verstappen swipe
Horner reveals "underpants" fear amid Mexican chaos
Red Bull a "cheap target" in Sky storm as Verstappen and Hamilton in united front - GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen records and Red Bull trials - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast
21
F1 LIVE - Alonso in awe of motorsport 'moment of the year'
Gasly demands FIA discussion after "harsh" penalty
Verstappen smashes records as Ferrari find doom and gloom - Mexico City GP stats
2
Binotto questions Ferrari strategy criticism after Mercedes 'mistake'
Frustrated Russell makes vow after "terrible lap" costs pole chance

Frustrated Russell makes vow after "terrible lap" costs pole chance

F1 News

Frustrated Russell makes vow after "terrible lap" costs pole chance

Frustrated Russell makes vow after "terrible lap" costs pole chance

A frustrated George Russell has conceded a "terrible lap" cost Mercedes its second pole position of the season but vowed to "go for it" at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The Briton will start Sunday's race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez second to Max Verstappen after a thrilling qualifying session in which Mercedes was finally able to challenge Red Bull throughout.

Russell was on course to push the Dutchman all the way before a mistake at the entry to the Foro Sol stadium at turn 12 saw him run wide, costing him any chance of improving on his final lap and leaving the Briton three-tenths adrift.

"The team deserved more today," said Russell.

"They have produced a really great car this weekend and I think it is a testament to them for the hard work they have been putting in for so long.

"We saw last week with Lewis what the car was capable of and I feel this weekend, it was our pole to have.

"It was just a terrible lap from my side, so I am kicking myself.

"But at the end of the day no points for qualifying and excited to be back on the front row."

The polesitter in Mexico has failed to secure a podium finish since 2016, with the run down to turn one from the grid, the longest of the season, providing those behind qualifying's fastest driver with a slipstreaming opportunity.

On his prospects into turn one, Russell insisted: "We will go for it for sure, let's see what is possible."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x