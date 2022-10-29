Frustrated Russell makes vow after "terrible lap" costs pole chance

Ewan Gale

Saturday 29 October 2022 22:48

A frustrated George Russell has conceded a "terrible lap" cost Mercedes its second pole position of the season but vowed to "go for it" at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The Briton will start Sunday's race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez second to Max Verstappen after a thrilling qualifying session in which Mercedes was finally able to challenge Red Bull throughout.

Russell was on course to push the Dutchman all the way before a mistake at the entry to the Foro Sol stadium at turn 12 saw him run wide, costing him any chance of improving on his final lap and leaving the Briton three-tenths adrift.

"The team deserved more today," said Russell.

"They have produced a really great car this weekend and I think it is a testament to them for the hard work they have been putting in for so long.

"We saw last week with Lewis what the car was capable of and I feel this weekend, it was our pole to have.

"It was just a terrible lap from my side, so I am kicking myself.

"But at the end of the day no points for qualifying and excited to be back on the front row."

The polesitter in Mexico has failed to secure a podium finish since 2016, with the run down to turn one from the grid, the longest of the season, providing those behind qualifying's fastest driver with a slipstreaming opportunity.

On his prospects into turn one, Russell insisted: "We will go for it for sure, let's see what is possible."