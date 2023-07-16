Hamilton suggests SURPRISE team to begin dominating F1

Joe Ellis

Sunday 16 July 2023 09:57

Lewis Hamilton believes either Mercedes, Ferrari or even McLaren will dominate F1 when the new regulations take effect.

Red Bull has been the clear leader ever since the ground-effect-inspired cars came into the sport in 2022 and some consider it boring to see the same car and driver win every race.

Hamilton himself knows what it's like to have a car far superior to everyone else on the grid after his glory days with Mercedes from 2014-2020.

But new regulations tend to shake things up at the front and rear of the field so Hamilton wouldn't be surprised if his former team surged to the top.

READ MORE: Title-winning Hamilton memorabilia sold UNDER valuation at Goodwood auction

Exciting for the fans

Lewis Hamilton battled his former team and Lando Norris at the British GP, which he loved

“At the moment, if we keep things the way they are, maybe it’ll be Ferrari next to have several years of dominance and then it will be someone else, maybe McLaren will be or maybe Mercedes will be back and again.

“But I think that’s not what’s best for the fans ultimately. And even if we end up having we’re not getting back to the front end, all I’m talking about is we shouldn’t be able to have dominance for multiple years.

“It’s got to be tough, it’s got to be closer for us all and I think that’s what will make it more exciting for the fans.

“Just from a fan point of view, of growing up watching the grand prix, I don’t think anybody wants to see the period that I had, the period that Michael [Schumacher] had, the period [Sebastian] Vettel had and now Max will be having.”

READ MORE: F1 drivers out of contract: Hamilton heads select group