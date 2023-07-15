Sainz SNUBS Mercedes in backing of Ferrari project

Joe Ellis

Saturday 15 July 2023 18:57

Carlos Sainz and Ferrari are not interested in comparing themselves to Mercedes in 2023.

The Scuderia is currently fourth in the constructors' standings, behind the Silver Arrows and Aston Martin, but still have their radar set firmly on Red Bull at the top.

Charles Leclerc has scored both of the team's podiums so far this season at Azerbaijan and Austria while Sainz has not stood on the rostrum at all.

But the Prancing Horse always have high hopes and expectations so they will not settle for anything less than the best.

Sainz: We know the weakness

Carlos Sainz walked away from Silverstone, one of his best tracks, with just one point

"I think our target has to be to keep improving as a team," he told the Express. "We need to get closer to Red Bull without looking at Mercedes, Aston Martin and McLaren.

"We just need to focus on ourselves, keep learning about our cars and keep improving.

"We know the weakness we have and [we need to] finish the year strongly to affect a strong second half of this year, and to prove we are on the right path and prove to ourselves we have found the right direction."