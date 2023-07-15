Toto Wolff reveals how Hamilton got him his job

Harry Smith

Saturday 15 July 2023 09:57

Toto Wolff has revealed the role that Lewis Hamilton played in getting him a job working on the upcoming F1 movie, which saw on-track production at the British Grand Prix.

The movie has been a hot topic of conversation among F1 fans with Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, who are starring in the movie as the two drivers, filming on location at Silverstone last weekend.

READ MORE: Hamilton names new F1 'DREAM' as retirement talks intensify

Driving for the fictional '11th team' on the grid, APXGP, Pitt and Idris were present in their own designated pit boxes and in between free practice sessions.

Lewis Hamilton has also been heavily involved in the production of the movie, working as an advisor and co-producer as he lends his expertise as a seven-time world champion.

Toto the producer

Speaking on Sky Germany about his role, Wolf said: "Yes, I'm also a co-producer. It was a very interesting story.

"You may ask, what's the advantage of being a co-producer? Well, eventually you get your name on the third or fourth page of the end credits. Yay.

"But seriously, I believe Netflix works very well for Formula 1, and now we're taking it to the next level.

"Whenever the movie is released, it will be a real blockbuster because the cast couldn't be better, the A-list.

The F1 movie follows the fictional team APXGP, who filmed on track at Silverstone

The Mercedes team principal then explained where Hamilton came into the equation.

"Penny, Lewis's manager, made me one (a co-producer), and of course, we helped the team with the car.

"I'll try to stay in the seat [during the credits] for a long time to find my name there."

READ MORE: Ricciardo names 'PHENOMENAL' F1 star who could rival Verstappen dominance