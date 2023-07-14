Ricciardo names 'PHENOMENAL' F1 star who could rival Verstappen dominance

Joe Ellis

Friday 14 July 2023 14:12

Daniel Ricciardo believes his former McLaren team-mate Lando Norris could rival Max Verstappen in the right machinery.

The Brit has been a star ever since he arrived in F1 and recently equalled his best-ever finish with second at his home grand prix at Silverstone.

He even led the opening laps after getting the better of Verstappen at the start but the Red Bull and the flying Dutchman behind the wheel proved too much for the McLaren.

Ricciardo, who will return to the grid with AlphaTauri at the Hungarian GP, believes that if Norris had equal machinery with Verstappen, he could easily match the two-time world champion.

READ MORE: Marko reveals BRUTAL reason behind De Vries sacking

Ricciardo: Lando is extremely good

Lando Norris is yet to win a race in F1 after sitting behind Daniel Ricciardo for a McLaren one-two at the 2021 Italian GP

“There’s no doubt that Lando is extremely good," Ricciardo said to Crash.net.

“I think it’s one of those ones where he’s certainly, at least what I felt the car was capable of, he was always getting the maximum out of it. Something obviously I struggled to do at McLaren.

“So I look at that and I’m like ‘ok, this kid is maximising everything he’s got’. Most times it would translate.

“If he went to a top team it should translate and he goes again to the level of the car. I’m sure he would be quick in a top team. I don’t have any doubt about that. I think he’s proven himself.

“I hope for him he one day gets the chance to be in a car that can fight for wins. But do I think that he can’t handle that? No. I’m sure he can. Until we win… We all believe we can do it, but you gotta do it… But I think he’s a phenomenal talent.

“Comparing him to Max, it’s hard because did Lando put in some amazing quali laps? Absolutely. Were they as good as anyone on the grid? Probably. But obviously, Max has done that as well.

“I think there have been days where he obviously looks as good. But to draw a like-for-like comparison, it’s tough. But I think he’s very, very good.”

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?