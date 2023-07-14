Piastri reveals firing at British GP fans was his 'most fun' part of Silverstone

Harry Smith

Oscar Piastri has joked that shooting a t-shirt gun into the crowd at Silverstone was the standout moment of his British Grand Prix weekend.

The British Grand Prix proved to be a breakthrough weekend for the Australian rookie, who qualified P3 and would have converted it to a maiden F1 podium if not for some bad luck with the safety car timing.

Piastri was ultimately forced to settle for a P4 finish, slotting in behind race winner Max Verstappen, team-mate Lando Norris and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The 22-year-old has impressed the whole paddock with his performances so far this season, marking himself out in much the same way his McLaren team-mate did back in 2019.

T-shirt fun for Piastri

Speaking during the latest episode of McLaren Unboxed, Piastri joked: “Here I thought qualifying third would be the most fun part of my day…

“But I got to shoot a t-shirt gun today..."

McLaren were the talk of the town during the British Grand Prix weekend

"That takes the cake."

The Australian driver was greeted with an incredibly warm reception from the home crowd, many of whom were there to cheer on his team-mate Norris.

