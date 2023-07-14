F1 team make Schumacher RETURN verdict amid driver's struggles

Joe Ellis

Friday 14 July 2023 18:42

Mick Schumacher is not thought to be on the radar of Williams to replace the struggling Logan Sargeant.

According to The Mirror, James Vowles - the team principal of Williams - is content with the American's performance improvements this season despite not scoring a point in the first 10 races.

The closest Sargeant has come to a point in 2023 was at the British Grand Prix where he finished 11th in a much-improved Williams.

Schumacher is available and did score points for Haas last season but he is not in line for any kind of race seat anytime soon.

READ MORE: F1 boss praises 'excellent' Mick Schumacher after test session with RIVAL TEAM

AlphaTauri trigger the move?

Logan Sargeant's tough season was even tougher in Monaco as he was told to drive a long way on softs purely as an experiment

AlphaTauri wasted no time in pulling the trigger on its own under pressure driver Nyck de Vries with the Dutchman axed after the Silverstone round.

Daniel Ricciardo was named as his immediate replacement from the Hungarian GP onwards, leaving Sargeant as the only full-time driver without a point in 2023.

His rookie year in F1 has been tough as he would have preferred another year in F2 but the Floridian has got his head down and chipped away at it.

Alex Albon's stunning results in the Williams is making Sargeant's rookie season look worse than it is in truth but he will need to score points at some point to stay in the sport beyond the end of the season.

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen: His life in F1 and how he drove Max to greatness