Magnussen makes 'interesting' claim on new Pirelli tyres after test outing

F1 News

Kevin Magnussen has spoken out about his experience during the 'interesting' Pirelli tyre test, which will help form the final decisions for the 2024 season tyres.

The Danish driver was one of many current F1 drivers to take part in the test, but by far the biggest news to come out of the test was the performance of Daniel Ricciardo.

The beloved Aussie turned in some immense times in the RB19, prompting team principal Christian Horner to phone up Helmut Marko.

After being informed about Ricciardo's pace, Marko then fired Nyck de Vries, opting to put the Australian driver into the second AlphaTauri seat for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Soild running for Magnussen

Speaking in a video for the Haas social media channels, Magnussen explained: "Yeah, so that was Pirelli test day done.

"Tried some tyres. Interesting to try the next year's tyres and, you know, no [tyre] blankets as well.

A power unit issue ended Kevin Magnussen's British Grand Prix early

"Yeah it'll be interesting to see where it all goes from here but good to get some more laps in the VF-23.

"[I'm] looking forward to Hungary next week."

The Danish driver is currently sitting P18 in the driver standings heading into round 11 of the season, nine points behind team-mate and career-long rival Nico Hulkenberg.

F1 Standings

