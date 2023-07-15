Brundle tells Ricciardo what he MUST DO in 'high-risk' AlphaTauri move

Joe Ellis

Martin Brundle believes Daniel Ricciardo's move to AlphaTauri is an incredibly risky strategy to get back in F1.

The Australian has been on the sidelines this season after he was booted out of McLaren in favour of Oscar Piastri but his impressive Pirelli tyre test saw Nyck de Vries fired to fit him into a race seat.

His first race back behind the wheel will come at the Hungarian GP with the Belgian GP a week later prior to the summer break.

He will have to be on it to beat Yuki Tsunoda, though, as Brundle believes failure to do so will end his hopes of returning to a top seat in F1.

Brundle: It's high risk

Nyck de Vries was let go by AlphaTauri to make room for Ricciardo after a pointless season

"It's high risk for Daniel in what is probably the slowest car on the grid," Brundle said to Sky Sports.

"He's got to beat Tsunoda, he's absolutely got to. He needs to edge him in quali and in the races, that's an absolute given as an expectation.

"Maybe he can outperform that car if he can massively outperform that car and get it somewhere near the top 10 and keep it there in the race, then maybe it will be his salvation in that respect."

