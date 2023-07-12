Williams unveils highly anticipated livery appearing at THREE races after fan vote

Lauren Sneath

Wednesday 12 July 2023 09:26

Williams Racing has revealed the winner of its fan livery vote, in conjunction with Gulf Oil International.

The British team held a fan vote to decide between four themes: ‘Heritage’, ‘Bolder than Bold’, ‘Visionary’, and ‘Contemporary’.

It followed a knockout system, with fans across the world voting for their favourite design. Across the three rounds, 180,000 votes were cast by fans.

In the final round, ‘Bolder than Bold’ beat out ‘Heritage’ to claim 51.9 per cent of the votes.

The winning livery design will be on show at the Singapore, Japan and Qatar Grands Prix this year.

But before making its debut later this season, the livery will be showcased at the renowned Goodwood Festival of Speed from 13-16 July 2023.

The winning livery design is called 'Bolder than Bold'

James Vowles, Williams team principal, said of the livery contest: "This competition was an incredible opportunity for our fans to actively engage and shape the visual identity of our team.

“The winning design encapsulates the essence of the Gulf and Williams Racing partnership, reflecting on the past but building on our future.

“This livery will create a defining moment when it takes to the track later in the season.”

Livery marks ‘iconic moment in motorsport history’

Gulf Oil International CEO Mike Jones said the campaign was a ‘huge success’ for both Gulf and Williams.

He explained: “We are extremely proud of our partnership with Williams Racing and this livery is marking an iconic moment in motorsport history.

“The campaign has been a huge success and sparked excitement for both Gulf and Williams fans alike.

“Providing the fans with the power to control this competition has hugely influenced the results.

“Gulf’s iconic colours have created four incredible liveries with one standout winner chosen by the fans, Bolder than Bold, which will now be inscribed into Gulf’s rich motorsport history.”

