Ferrari ACCUSED of firing 'the wrong people' by former driver

Harry Smith

Tuesday 11 July 2023 18:59

Ferrari legend Gerhard Berger has criticised the decision of the Ferrari hierarchy, claiming they panicked and fired the wrong members of the team.

The Scuderia have been traversing a major technical shake-up, which has been headlined by the arrival of team principal Fred Vasseur from Alfa Romeo.

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters ranked: Schiff SHINES as leading light

Mattia Binotto had previously held the role for four years after stepping up from the role of chief technical officer to replace Maurizio Arrivabene but lost the faith of the fans and Ferrari officials during the 2022 season.

Ferrari's transition has been far from smooth, however, with the Scuderia losing even more ground to Red Bull, who they were regularly fighting for race wins at the start of 2022.

Berger: Ferrari 'lost their nerve'

Berger, who made his Ferrari debut in 1987 and recorded 10 race wins during his F1 career, has been less than impressed by the recruitment decisions of Ferrari lately.

As reported by Austrian news outlet oe24, Berger said: "They lost their nerve and kicked out the wrong people."

Ferrari are struggling to find positive momentum in the development race

Ferrari's struggles on track have been reflected in their points tally this season with the Scuderia sitting in fourth place in the constructor standings, behind Red Bull, Mercedes and Aston Martin.

While they have shown some pace at times, particularly on race day in Canada and at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, poor strategy calls continue to affect Ferrari on a far too regular basis.

READ MORE: Hamilton reveals 'overwhelming' British GP INSECURITY