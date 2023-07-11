Gasly lambasts 'UNFAIR' FIA following controversial penalty saga

Harry Smith

Pierre Gasly has labelled the FIA inconsistent and unfair over their handling of the first of two incidents involving Lance Stroll at the British Grand Prix.

The pair came together at Vale corner while battling on the fringes of the top ten with Stroll running off track before recklessly rejoining, careering into the side of Gasly's Alpine.

Stroll was given a five-second time penalty for the incident, but for Gasly, the consequences were far greater as he was forced to retire his Alpine car.

The penalty did little to affect Stroll's race as the Aston Martin driver was already comfortably out of the points, but the lenient penalty left Gasly frustrated.

Gasly was also frustrated by an earlier incident in the same section of the racetrack earlier in the race after Stroll overtook the Frenchman off-track and was allowed to keep the position.

Silverstone frustrations for Gasly

Speaking to the media after the British Grand Prix, Gasly was happy to criticise the FIA for failing to give Stroll a penalty for the off-track overtake.

“If you go off the racetrack, you’ve got to give the position back," Gasly told the media. “Just as simple as that. If you try and you see you’ve been off the racetrack, just give the position back.

Pierre Gasly and Lance Stroll's paths crossed multiple times at Silverstone

“That’s how I’ve been taught racing by the FIA. I’ve paid the price in different situations. It’s just not fair not having that consistency.”

