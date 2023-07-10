Marko sets OMINOUS driver deadline with F1 future hanging in the balance

Harry Smith

Helmut Marko has hinted at a deadline for Nyck de Vries to rescue his F1 career, suggesting that the Dutchman's future will be tied up in time for his home race at Zandvoort.

De Vries was handed a full-time drive in F1 by AlphaTauri off the back of an immense substitute performance for Williams at Monza last season, in which he scored points on debut driving in place of Alex Albon.

Many teams held conversations with de Vries about a 2023 seat after that result, but the Dutchman went on to sign for AlphaTauri.

Unfortunately for the 28-year-old, it hasn't been smooth sailing since partnering up with Yuki Tsunoda at AlphaTauri with de Vries still yet to score points for the team.

Dutch GP danger for de Vries

Rumours are already circling that Nyck de Vries' time with AlphaTauri is winding down with Liam Lawson and Daniel Ricciardo both options for a mid-season switch.

Helmut Marko was asked about the potential of dropping de Vries midway through the season, to which he laughed: "When is Zandvoort?

Nyck de Vries is yet to open his points account with AlphaTauri

"I can tell you once we are in Zandvoort!"

With a deadline for de Vries' F1 future now set, de Vries has just the British, Hungarian and Belgian grands prix to rescue his career.

