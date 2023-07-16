Wolff left frustrated as Mercedes FAIL to hit targets

Harry Smith

Sunday 16 July 2023 10:42

Toto Wolff has explained where McLaren showed more performance than Mercedes at the British Grand Prix after both teams featured on the podium.

After a strong start to the grand prix McLaren looked set for a double podium, but Mercedes capitalised on a well-timed VSC, allowing Lewis Hamilton to jump Oscar Piastri.

The order remained unchanged after the final safety car restart with Hamilton fending off Piastri, who was going in search of his first-ever F1 podium.

That podium finish saw Mercedes move further clear of Aston Martin in the constructor standings, although McLaren's pace will now be a major concern for Wolff and the rest of the team at Brackley.

Wolff: Still more pace to show

"Solid. But of course, there's still something missing," Wolff told the Sky Germany broadcast in the wake of the British Grand Prix.

"McLaren has made an incredible step forward. We can only congratulate them.

"And especially the efficiency of their car on the straights is good."

Lewis Hamilton's P3 finish represents a major improvement from Austria

Wolff then turned attention to the W14, claiming he wasn't satisfied with a P3 finish and believed the car had more pace to show.

"We were closer to Red Bull, we lost a lot of time behind the Ferraris at the beginning. So, a solid placement.

"I believe the car could have been a bit better than just third, but it is what it is."

