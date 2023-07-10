Marko gives HUGE Ricciardo hint as F1 return hopes sparked

Harry Smith

Monday 10 July 2023 16:57

Daniel Ricciardo's hopes of an F1 return have been bolstered following some teasing comments from Helmut Marko, who plays a leading role in deciding the AlphaTauri driver line-up.

The beloved Aussie has been absent from the F1 grid in 2023 after leaving his McLaren contract a year early at the end of 2022 following two disappointing seasons in papaya orange.

Ricciardo maintains hope that he can return to the top end of the grid in time, although a return to Red Bull via the AlphaTauri could be the only available avenue for the 34-year-old to do so.

Nyck de Vries looks set to lose his seat in F1 ahead of the 2024 season, although the likes of Liam Lawson, Alex Palou and Ayumu Iwasa are all contenders for that place.

Time running out for de Vries

Speaking to Sky Germany reporter Peter Hardenacke at the British Grand Prix, Marko gave a big hint that Ricciardo will be in the conversation for de Vries' AlphaTauri seat when the decision day comes.

Asked about what is to come for Ricciardo, Marko replied: "He's doing the tire test, and then we'll see."

Ricciardo is gunning for a reunion with former team-mate Max Verstappen

Hardenacke then responded with another question, asking: "How do you assess it? Then there will be a discussion with him regarding AlphaTauri.

"Is something happening there? Nyck de Vries...you're grinning."

"We'll see how the tire test goes, and then we can talk," Marko replied with a grin on his face.

