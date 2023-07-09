Russell admits teams don't know WHAT to think about stunning new challengers

Joe Ellis

Sunday 9 July 2023 22:42

George Russell was left gobsmacked by the speed McLaren had as they beat Mercedes overall at the British Grand Prix.

Russell had to fight his way past Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari before reaching the chrome and papaya cars that were holding onto the back of race winner Max Verstappen better than anyone, including themselves, expected.

A safety car for Kevin Magnussen's burning Haas brought the two Mercedes drivers into third and fifth behind the McLarens in second and fourth.

But despite softer tyres being on the W14, Lewis Hamilton could not find a way past Lando Norris and Russell failed to make an impression on Oscar Piastri.

George Russell was a lucky invitee to fly with the RAF in a Euroffighter Typhoon in the build up to the British GP

Russell: We don't know what to think

“McLarens were super impressive. They drove a great race," Russell said to Sky Sports. "I feel bad for Oscar because he was driving really really well, being super impressed by what he’s been achieving this year. He was deserving of [podium] finisher.

"Unfortunately, safety car timing that hindered him, and hindered myself. In the end, I think it was a relatively good weekend for us.

"Our pace compared to Ferrari, Aston and Red Bull was probably better than we thought. Those McLarens have just come from nowhere. We don’t really know what to think."

