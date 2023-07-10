Former Red Bull driver SLATES Perez performance in 'old fart' comments

Lauren Sneath

Monday 10 July 2023 11:57

Mark Webber delivered an incisive verdict on Sergio Perez’s race at the British Grand Prix, saying that ‘anyone can move forward’ in a race.

The former Red Bull driver assessed the performance of the current racer, saying that Perez ‘has to sort qualifying out’.

Perez did not make it out of Q1 in qualifying at Silverstone, managing to push forward from P15 to P6 in the Grand Prix.

After the race, the former driver-turned pundit explained that qualifying sessions are the Mexican driver’s ‘weakness’.

He told Channel 4: “I think it’s pretty clear that qualifying is his weakness, obviously at the moment.

“And also when there’s any change of conditions in the preparation build-up that make that more tricky for him to understand to get those clean laps in, he’s in all sorts of strife.

“So it’s a pack of cards. We’ve seen the qualifying Saturdays for him have not worked.”

Webber: Perez has to sort the mixed conditions out

Webber also explained that an F1 driver ‘has to deliver in all conditions’, urging Perez to build consistency.

Sergio Perez climbed to P6 from P15 at Silverstone

He said: “Races, mate, anyone can move forward from there, even can I, that’s fine being an old fart like I am now. He has to sort qualifying out, he has to sort the mixed conditions out, and I think he’s going to be alright but at this level you have to deliver in all conditions.”

