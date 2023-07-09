Alonso admits Silverstone result FLATTERED Aston Martin

Lauren Sneath

Fernando Alonso has said that while Aston Martin ‘were slow all weekend’ the team must continue to look at the ‘big picture’ as the F1 season continues after the British Grand Prix.

The Spaniard has been on six podiums so far this season, but the past few races have seen Aston Martin’s performance falter slightly.

Alonso managed P7 at Silverstone, with his team-mate Lance Stroll coming in 14th.

While Alonso will undoubtedly be seeking better performances over the coming races, he still said it is a ‘gift’ for the team to be in this position.

He told Diego Mejia for Fox Sports MX: “We were slow all weekend, and lacked the pace versus Checo and Albon.

“I think P7 is a bit better than the pace we had. Other teams were flying out there on Saturday and they finished nine and 10...we need to avoid that.

“The last couple races we were not so fast, but we need to look at the big picture, it is a gift for us to be in this position right now, we didn’t expect it at all; let’s see if at the end if other teams finish ahead of us it will have been because they deserve it.

“Let’s see if Hungary brings better things, it’s positive on paper but we’ll see...anyway, I’m be here for you Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, to report on the funeral or party in instance.”

