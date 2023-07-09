Leclerc sets LOFTY British GP target despite 'not ideal' qualifying

Harry Smith

Sunday 9 July 2023 14:40

Charles Leclerc has set his sights on a P2 finish for Sunday's British Grand Prix as he looks to move forward from a P4 grid slot.

The Monegasque driver has been on the back foot all weekend after missing the entirety of FP2 on Friday due to a car issue, but salvaged an impressive result on Saturday.

With Sergio Perez eliminated in Q1, the opportunity was there for Leclerc to snatch a place on the front row of the grid, but in the end it was P4 for the 25-year-old.

There is hope that a P2 finish could be attainable for Leclerc, especially given the pace he showed fighting through the field in Canada last month.

Sunday dreams for Leclerc

"I think we are all very very close," Leclerc told Sky Sports F1 reporter Natalie Pinkham after qualifying.

"So, it should be an exciting day tomorrow even though on my side, I haven’t got any data because in FP2 I couldn’t do the long run.

“It’s not ideal. But it’s like this. At the end, I think we maximised everything since that issue in FP2 and we are in a good place anyway. Everything is possible tomorrow."

Leclerc and Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz both showed pace on Saturday

Leclerc elaborated on these feelings when speaking to Sky Sport Italia, setting his target for the race tomorrow.

“The goal is to finish P2. Mercedes is strong in the long run, and we don’t know how McLaren will perform tomorrow.

"We weren’t expecting them to be that strong. I’m optimistic about tomorrow.”

