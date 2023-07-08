Verstappen looking to break Silverstone CURSE in milestone start

Lauren Sneath

Saturday 8 July 2023 15:42

Max Verstappen could set a personal best record of six successive race wins if he finally takes home a victory at the British Grand Prix.

The Dutchman has won the last five rounds, a personal best. His start this weekend also means he joins a select group of drivers who have achieved the milestone of 150 race starts with their team – others being David Coulthard with McLaren (150), Kimi Raikkonen with Ferrari (151), Michael Schumacher with Ferrari (179) and Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes (209).

Another podium finish for Verstappen would also make him the second driver in the hybrid era, and the fifth overall, to record 11 consecutive podium finishes.

But taking a sixth consecutive win may be harder than on other tracks, as Silverstone has proved tricky for the Dutchman.

He has never won a British Grand Prix, though he claimed victory in the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix in August 2020 – a commemorative race celebrating the circuit's history.

Max Verstappen most recently won the Austrian Grand Prix

Verstappen’s most recent podium appearance at the British Grand Prix was also in 2020, when he came in second behind seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

But since then, the Red Bull driver has had difficulty matching that result – in 2021, he crashed out of the race on the first lap after a collision with Hamilton going into Copse corner.

In 2022, the Red Bull driver’s floor became damaged early in the race and he limped home to seventh place.

However, given Red Bull’s hot streak this season, Verstappen may well cruise to yet another victory this weekend, breaking his run of bad luck in Britain.

Stats curated by Sundaram Ramaswami, @f1statsguru on Twitter.

