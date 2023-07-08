Sargeant hopeful of PERFECT Silverstone F1 storm after huge upgrades

Jay Winter

Saturday 8 July 2023 12:37

Logan Sargeant has the ingredients for a successful weekend at the British Grand Prix, as his previous experience at the track combined with upgrades made to the Williams car enable the American driver to take his best shot at the points at Silverstone.

Sargeant, a rookie driver with the British team, has said the Silverstone track is ‘one of my best’.

The driver won his first F2 race at the British circuit in July 2022, becoming the first American to do so.

Speaking at the Williams Fan Zone in London to GPFans, he explained: “Yeah, generally it’s one of my best. So I'll try to keep that up. It's like it's been good to me in the past. F3, F2, Formula Renault, it's always been the one that I've done well.

“And so the goal is to keep that going. I think, you know what I need to focus on throughout this year most was working on high-speed corners so Silverstone gives me a bit of a mix. A lot of high speed there.

“So I'll do my best to get on top of that as I need to. But yeah it's a track I know how to drive and how to drive it quick."

Sargeant: Team has done an amazing job

Sargeant will be hoping that his previous successes combined with promising upgrades made to the car will set the scene for a strong weekend.

The Williams has been made ‘more competitive’ by the changes, Sargeant said.

He explained: "I think first of all, the team has done an amazing job to have brought a decent upgrade to the car. Obviously more competitive, that's for sure. More opportunity and we'll do our best to make the most of that in these next few races to come.

“I think you know, we have a few really good tracks for us coming up from with Monza on the horizon. That's a track that we know we’ll be very capable of scoring points at. So we need to make the most of that.

“Also heading home later, back to Austin, Vegas. Vegas should be a really good one for us. Yeah, we'll try to maybe make the most of the opportunities that we have to score points.

“And until then, I’ll just keep doing my best to improve weekend after weekend."

