Crofty unveils HILARIOUS new Ted Kravitz shirt live on Sky Sports

Chris Deeley

Friday 7 July 2023 22:27

David 'Crofty' Croft has unveiled an incredible new addition to his race weekend wardrobe – with his colleague Ted Kravitz's face on it.

Sorry, did that say 'on it'? More like absolutely plastered with it. There isn't a square inch of the shirt that isn't covered in Kravitz's face, except the text on the back which reads 'two secs Ted'.

The phrase is a reference to his habit of cutting off Kravitz's dispatches from the pit lane mid-flow, often for viewers to hear some team radio.

The shirt arrived at Silverstone for Croft on Friday morning ahead of FP1, and he wasted no time in wearing it on air.

Fashion Friday meets F1

“Turn round and face the camera ladies and gentlemen because today is Friday fashion day," he said. "I am wearing Ted by Kravitz. This is the new shirt for this year. As you can see, I’ve always wanted Ted Kravitz on my chest. The best bit at the back, ‘two secs Ted’.

Out of context Crofty 😅 pic.twitter.com/rTNnM8ChRt — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 7, 2023

“I’ve got to thank Nikki and Olivia for this one. Apparently last year, during FP2, I may or may not have said, ‘I want a Ted Kravitz Hawaiian shirt. I’d happily wear one all weekend long.’

"So, thank you Nikki and Olivia. It turned up in our TV production office this morning. This gorgeous new shirt, the image taken from Miami, from when Ted was talking to George Russell at the time."

There's no news yet on whether Kravitz is in line to wear a Crofty shirt next time out.