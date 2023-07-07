F1 TV rights boost as Channel 4 and Sky make partnership announcement

Lauren Sneath

Sky and Channel 4 have announced the extension of their F1 coverage partnership to 2026, meaning highlights from race weekends will continue to be available to Channel 4 viewers.

The free-to-watch channel has held a deal with the paid broadcaster since the 2019 season, after Sky purchased the exclusive television rights to all races including the British Grand Prix.

British audiences for the sport are only growing – across both Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4, last year’s coverage of the Silverstone race reached a combined audience of 7.4 million people.

Last year was also the most watched F1 season on Sky Sports, with total viewing up 47% since it struck the coverage deal with F1 in 2019.

Thanks to the deal, UK racing fans will continue to be able to watch live action from the British Grand Prix as well as practice and qualifying sessions in the build-up to race day.

Partnership ‘brings in new fans’

F1 audiences are evolving, with younger people gaining interest and fans joining the sport from new avenues, such as after watching Netflix’s Drive to Survive doc-series.

Sky Sports F1 continues to attract younger audiences than before, with 28 per cent of viewing from under 35s, up from 20 per cent the previous year.

Speaking about the new partnership, Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon looked forward to the possibility of widening F1’s reach.

Channel 4 will continue to air the iconic British Grand Prix at Silverstone

She said: “We’re thrilled to have struck another Formula 1 deal with Sky and are delighted to once again bring UK audiences Formula 1 for free.

“The partnership between Channel 4 and Sky benefits the British public and allows everyone to get into the sport, brings in new fans and ensures Formula 1 gets much wider reach and prominence with British audiences.

“Just like British fans I love that unique Formula 1 combination of engineering technology, personal humanity, glittering glamour and unbelievable race tension.”

Sky UK and Ireland CEO Stephen van Rooyen echoed Mahon’s positivity, saying: “Together with Channel 4 we’ve shared some of the most iconic moments in sporting history and our relationship is as strong as ever.

“The length and nature of this deal shows Sky’s deep commitment to help increase the reach of Formula 1 and continue to support one of the most exhilarating, and fastest growing sports in the world.”

