Horner hits back at Hamilton over F1 rule change idea

Christian Horner has shut down Lewis Hamilton's idea for an enforced development date, claiming that it would be impossible to police and that the field is converging without artificial assistance.

Hamilton made the comments during the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, explaining: "If everyone had a time for example, if everyone knew when we can really start, whatever date it is, then no one has a head start.

"Then it's a real race in that short space of time for the future car."

The seven-time world champion has been keen for F1 to tackle the dominance of Red Bull's RB19 challenger with the team currently enjoying a clean sweep of races in 2023.

Hamilton, who is now 38 years of age, will be desperate to see the Milton Keynes-based team reined in as he goes in search of his eighth world title.

No chance for Horner

When presented with the idea, Horner responded: “[Hamilton is] obviously talking from personal experience.

“I think it would be an incredibly hard thing to police. How on earth could you say, ‘Right, 1 August, go?’

"How do you prevent people thinking about or working on next year’s cars?"

Red Bull are hunting for a tenth consecutive grand prix victory this weekend

Horner went on to explain how the pack will close up over the coming seasons ahead of the 2026 regulation change.

“Not messing with the regulations will always create convergence," he said.

“You can see that convergence is already starting to happen.

"By the time we get to the end of 2025, probably all the teams will be very converged, and then we screw it all up and go again in 2026.”

