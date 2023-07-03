Magnussen hits out at Austria GP rules in X-RATED rant

Shay Rogers

A tough start to 2023 has seen Haas languish towards the back end of the midfield and struggling to score points at most rounds.

Kevin Magnussen has struggled against his veteran teammate Nico Hulkenberg in qualifying and has seven less points than the German with two, across nine races and two sprints.

The Dane struggled to come to terms with the Red Bull Ring this weekend, qualifying and finishing 19th in Austria, despite a pitlane start aimed at improving the setup of his car for the race.

Magnussen: It ruins the whole thing

Track limits were the talk of the weekend, with 89 laps deleted across the race, and a total of ten drivers handed penalties for their failure to adhere to the rules.

Speaking about the FIA’s solution to the track limit problems at the Spielberg circuit, Magnussen believes there is more that can be done.

"It's a fun track, but it's bulls**t when it's like that," he told the media.

“It ruins the whole thing. You can't push. It's better when there's just a natural limit. I actually think this track does have a natural limit, with these low cars and these big curves.

"You wouldn't be going fast if you went over, but you can kind of go to all the way to the limit of that second curve, and then you get the track limits offence, so I think it's unnecessary.

The FIA faces an upwards task to find a solution to the issue, with the track refusing to place gravel at the final corner due to the safety risks it poses to MotoGP riders when they race.

