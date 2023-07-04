Horner reveals Mateschitz influence in RISKY Verstappen call

Matthew Hobkinson

Christian Horner has revealed that the mantra of Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz was in the back of his mind when deciding to pit Max Verstappen for a fastest lap attempt at the end of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen, who claimed victory for the seventh time this season in Austria, pleaded with his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase to let him pit for a fresh set of soft tyres in a bid to claim the extra point for fastest lap in the dying stages of the grand prix.

Despite some initial resistance, the team eventually allowed the Dutchman to box given his 24-second lead over Charles Leclerc at the time. A decision that saw the two-time world champion clinch the additional point on the final lap of the race.

And Horner has now revealed that Mateschitz's words were echoing in his ears before the decision was made.

Horner: Mateschitz mantra led to Verstappen call

Max Verstappen claimed victory for Red Bull at the Austrian Grand Prix

"It was an outstanding weekend," the Red Bull team principal told Sky Sports. "Max has had tremendous pace all weekend. The strategy we took was slightly different to our competitors so it meant he had to make the overtakes on track as well.

"I think he was waving at Charles as he passed him! So a stunning weekend."

"It's the first time we have been here since Dietrich's passing," he added. "It felt very poignant that it was a great team performance today.

"We decided to go for the fastest lap on the last lap, despite the risk involved of fluffing a pit stop - it was at the back of my mind, his mantra was always, 'No risk, no fun'.

"The mechanics have been in such great form that it seemed a low-risk thing in the end."

Mateschitz's presence can still be felt

Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz

Horner went on to reveal that Mateschitz's influence was not just on track, but around the whole weekend as well.

He said: "Coming into the circuit this weekend it was very weird not to have him with us. You feel his presence everywhere - whether it's the hotels you stay in or the investment he made.

"I remember the delight he had in bringing this grand grix back to Austria and the passion he had for racing. Whilst he's not here in person, his presence you can feel it everywhere and looking back here today it would be one he really enjoyed."

