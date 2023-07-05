Steiner provides MAJOR contract update with both Haas drivers in final year

Joe Ellis

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner wants both of his current drivers to stay for the 2024 F1 season.

Nico Hulkenberg has been the standout driver of the duo this season with a seventh place in Australia and multiple Q3 appearances while Kevin Magnussen has two 10th-placed finishes to his name.

Hulkenberg has claimed that he wants to be as attractive as possible to bigger F1 teams for 2025 and beyond, meaning he is happy to stay at Haas beyond the end of this season.

Magnussen's deal is expected to end this year, which would leave him without a drive if Steiner and Haas suddenly chose to look elsewhere for the second seat in the team.

Nico Hulkenberg has been the shining light for Haas in qualifying this year, making more Q3 sessions than Red Bull's Sergio Perez

No rush to do business

The F1 silly season doesn't usually kick into gear until the summer break which is only around the corner with three races until the month's rest.

"We are very happy with the drivers at the moment," Steiner said to BILD at the Austrian Grand Prix.

"We're not in a hurry to sign the contract, but we'll do it as soon as possible.

"We don't have to have too many discussions about that anymore."

