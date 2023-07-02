Chandhok reveals INCREDIBLE Verstappen stat after fifth win in a row in Austria

Joe Ellis

Max Verstappen would be leading the constructors' standings by more than 50 points after nine races on his own, as pointed out by Karun Chandhok.

The Sky Sports analyst, who was not among the travelling contingent at the Red Bull Ring for the British broadcaster, was left amazed at the stat after a glance at the drivers' standings.

“Just for context, Max would be leading the Constructors Championship by himself by 51 points," Chandhok said via his personal Twitter account.

Verstappen's lead in the drivers' championship is now a whopping 81 points after nine rounds of the season thanks to a faultless weekend in Spielberg.

Max vs Mercedes

As it stands, Verstappen has 229 points in the drivers' standings while Mercedes as a team only have 178 in comparison.

The Silver Arrows had a difficult weekend in the Styrian hills with Lewis Hamilton nursing a brake issue to seventh and George Russell struggling to charge through, going from 11th to eighth.

Hamilton also had a time penalty to serve early on for track limits violations and he could not stay with McLaren's Lando Norris in the battle for the top five.

Not only was Norris' MCL60 ahead of the two W14s but Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin made it two Mercedes-powered cars ahead of the factory team.

