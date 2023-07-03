Mercedes chief Wolff CONFUSED by F1 sprint format

Matthew Hobkinson

Monday 3 July 2023 13:57

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has admitted that he was "confused" with the format of the sprint weekend during the Austrian Grand Prix.

In a change to the normal programme, the Austrian Grand Prix is one of six sprint weekends on the 2023 calendar. Doubling from last year's total of three, Austria follows Azerbaijan, with Belgium, Qatar, USA (Austin) and Brazil still to come.

A Friday qualifying session sets the grid for Sunday's grand prix, as a separate 'sprint shootout' – a quicker version of the traditional qualifying – now decides the starting order for the sprint.

The sprint race itself has no bearing on Sunday's race, with F1 hoping that drivers are now willing to take more risks in the hunt for points without the risk of worsening their chances for the grand prix.

Toto Wolff will have four more chances to get his head around the new sprint format

There has been plenty of confusion surrounding the layout and even F1 team principals seem to struggle with the concept, after Wolff revealed that he is still getting to grips with the changes.

He told Sky Sports: “I’m confused with the format. Tomorrow (Sunday), I'm really happy that we see a Saturday, let’s go Grand Prix racing. I meant Sunday – let’s go Grand Prix racing on Sunday."

Miserable day for Mercedes

Both Mercedes drivers had a miserable time in the sprint shootout. George Russell suffered a hydraulics issue that saw him fail to take part in SQ2, qualifying in 15th for the sprint.

Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, failed to time his final lap during SQ1 and started the 24-lap race all the way down in 18th.

“He [Hamilton] had a warmup issue, he was a lap too late," Wolff added. "But again, that could’ve been going either direction. I think things that we learn today, the car had pace – it's ok."

