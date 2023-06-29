Verstappen reveals Ferrari talks after Red Bull star reached F1 milestone

Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 29 June 2023 16:57

Jos Verstappen has revealed that Ferrari tried to sign his son, Max, after his first year in Formula 1 – admitting that the team have not since tried to tempt him away from Red Bull.

Verstappen is one of the very select few drivers on the grid who could likely walk into any outfit he wished.

Since claiming his first championship in 2021, the Dutchman has refused to look back. The Red Bull driver is on course to record his third title in as many years in what has proven to be an almost uncatchable car.

READ MORE: Verstappen in 'NOT MY PROBLEM' dig at Perez struggles

And his father Jos has now revealed that Ferrari tried to sign the driver after his very first season in the sport.

"Not with the current management," Verstappen told Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport when asked if they have talked to Ferrari. "They looked for us after the first year in F1.

"Now Max has everything at Red Bull, a competitive car and team, it wouldn't make sense to change. However, wherever he went in the future it would make a difference. When surrounded by the right people."

Ferrari will likely be looking on enviously once again this weekend as Verstappen is set to continue his dominance this season at the Austrian Grand Prix.

READ MORE: Marko backs Horner in MISTAKE claim to sign Red Bull driver