Helmut Marko has identified a key difference between Max Verstappen and Red Bull legend Sebastian Vettel, revealing the former's 'more natural' talent gives him the edge.

Incredibly, Verstappen and Vettel account for 79 of the heavyweight team's 100 wins to date in Formula 1, although it is the reigning world champion who now holds the advantage over the now-retired great.

In Monaco, Verstappen clinched his 39th win in Red Bull colours, surpassing Vettel's tally of 38 victories with the constructor in the process.

Of course, Vettel holds more overall wins to his name, having picked up 53 during his illustrious time in the sport including 14 with Ferrari and one with Alpha Tauri.

The domineering Dutchman will only chalk up more triumphs across the rest of the year, too, such is the unparalleled performance and power of the RB19.

But with little to separate the two men in terms of raw numbers, Marko has praised both racers and delved into their contrasting styles.

Verstappen's skill 'more natural'

"First of all, they are different characters," he told the Inside Line F1 Podcast. "Both were completely focused on racing. They had an unbelievable talent.

"Maybe Max is more natural. Seb, he's going into the smallest detail. To be an engineer with him was not a nice time! If you want something, he would be looking and looking at it.

"There was nothing that was by accident. Everything was clearly planned and also executed in this way.

Vettel picked up 38 race wins during his time at Red Bull

"The main difference… maybe Max does it more easily. It’s more natural. But both are great drivers, no doubt. Max now has more (Red Bull) wins than Seb."

Despite Vettel's legendary record, it seems Verstappen is destined to catch up with him.

He may well take another step closer at the Austrian Grand Prix on 2 July.

