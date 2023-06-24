Ex-F1 champion WARNS Hamilton he's 'playing with fire' after Alonso dig

Joe Ellis

Saturday 24 June 2023

Damon Hill has sent a warning to Lewis Hamilton after what the seven-time world champion said about Fernando Alonso at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver got the perfect start in Montreal to jump ahead of Alonso at Turn 1 but he eventually lost second place to the Spaniard and had to settle for third.

In the media pen after the race, Hamilton joked that Alonso's slower start was down to his age and the slowing reactions of a man in his 40s.

But Hill, the 1996 F1 world champion, has warned Hamilton not to poke the bear of Alonso which could awake the beast within the Aston Martin superstar.

Third in Canada was Hamilton's third podium of the season after second placed finishes in Australia and Spain

Playing with fire

"I thought he was playing with fire a little bit with the friendly dig he gave Fernando Alonso about jumping him at the start, saying that it’s because he’s a bit old now," Hill told Express Sport.

"Because the second oldest guy in Formula One is Lewis Hamilton! But the good thing is that Fernando shows there’s life after 40. Lewis is probably thinking: 'Great, I’ve got a few more seasons.'"

Hamilton and Alonso are the next best drivers behind the all-conquering Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, but it's Alonso who sits third in the standings on 117 points, 15 ahead of Hamilton in fourth.

