Webber explains why Red Bull don't get credit they DESERVE

Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber has claimed his old team do not get the credit they deserve for their achievements in the sport, saying they are held to different standards than other teams.

On Sunday, Max Verstappen completed a lights-to-flag victory in the Canadian Grand Prix as Red Bull achieved their 100th win in the sport.

It was yet another milestone for the energy drinks manufacturer, who have taken the F1 world by storm since arriving in 2005 after taking over the old Jaguar team.

"People sometimes forget that the amount of work that Red Bull has done is extraordinary," the Australian told Motorsport.com in defence of his ex-team.

Max Verstappen celebrates another win with chief designer Adrian Newey

Webber annoyed by Red Bull criticism

Since entering F1, Red Bull have won six titles and look all but certain to get a seventh with Verstappen 69 points clear of team-mate Sergio Perez in the standards.

Webber enjoyed his most successful years with Red Bull, finishing third in the championship on three occasions in six years.

Despite his and Red Bull's overall success, they are still sometimes seen as unpopular – with the cost-cap breach adding to that feeling.

Webber, who raced with the team between 2007 and 2013, said Christian Horner and co would be given more adulation if they were a factory team.

"It is still essentially a team made up of fantastic individuals and people who have done a great job to create a wonderful Formula 1 car that can compete in the world championship and that is dominant in so many ways," he added.

"If they had been a factory team, they might have received even more praise."

