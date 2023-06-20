Hamilton makes DRAMATIC Red Bull race win confession

Harry Smith

Lewis Hamilton has claimed that Red Bull will probably win every race this season, despite the positive steps of his Mercedes team in recent weeks.

Red Bull saw their advantage over Aston Martin, Ferrari and Mercedes cut down at the Canadian Grand Prix, but Max Verstappen still claimed another dominant victory.

Mercedes introduced a new upgrade package in time for the Monaco Grand Prix, and have since claimed podium finishes in both Barcelona and Montreal.

Aston Martin and Ferrari also took major steps forward in Canada with Ferrari recovering from a miserable qualifying to finish with both cars inside of the top five.

Hamilton: Red Bull still too strong

"It's not a frustration anymore if it ever was," explained Hamilton to the media after the Canadian Grand Prix.

"There's nothing I can do about their amazing performance."

Hamilton went on to make a bold claim about the potential of Red Bull to pull off the clean sweep in 2023.

Hamilton returned to the podium again in Canada, but Red Bull remain on top

"It's likely that they will win every race, moving forwards, this year," Hamilton continued.

"Unless the Astons and us put a lot more performance on the cars, or their car doesn't finish.

"It's not easy with the regulations to find the amount of performance that they have, advantage-wise."

