Hamilton gives verdict on BEST-ever F1 podium after 'iconic' top three in Canada

Lewis Hamilton says there has never been a podium like the one at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday and says it is a "privilege" to battle with the likes of Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso.

The Mercedes man finished Sunday's race third after being overtaken by Alonso's Aston Martin midway through the contest.

Out at the front, Verstappen dominated the race for his sixth win in eight Grands Prix this season.

The Dutchman joined the late Ayrton Senna on 41 race wins after his lights-to-flag triumph as he already looks set to win a third straight title.

It was a star-studded podium at the Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve with a combined 11 titles between the three drivers and 176 race wins.

Hamilton says he cannot remember a podium being littered with so much quality and says it is special to race hard with other drivers who have had so much success in F1.

Hamilton and Alonso embrace after a tough battle

"It's a privilege to be up here fighting these two who've done incredible in their careers," he said in his post-race press conference. "And this is quite an iconic top three. I don't know if there's been a top three like this ever before. I don't believe there has been.

"Hopefully there'll be more and hopefully, as Fernando said, there's a lot of respect between us as we were able to race so closely and trust in one another."

Hamilton also thinks every team has a challenge on its hands to try and close the gap to Red Bull at the top.

The Austrian team have won every race this season and the 38-year-old says better races will be produced if the gap can be closed.

"I'm really hoping at some stage we have more of a level playing field in our cars, and then we'll have a much more exciting race, I think in the future," he added.

