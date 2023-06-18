Alonso promises Verstappen PRESSURE ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix

Dan McCarthy

Fernando Alonso has stated that he expects to be closer to Max Verstappen in the Canadian Grand Prix, as he hopes that the two-time world champion will 'feel the pressure' during the race.

The Spaniard will start second on the grid in Canada following a soaking-wet qualifying session punctuated by incidents.

Originally, he was due to start third on the grid but a penalty for Nico Hulkenberg has promoted him to the front row where he will hope to get the better of Verstappen and end Red Bull's domination of the 2023 season so far.

While the double world champion accepts his car is not as quick as Verstappen's Red Bull, he is confident they will be able to mount a better challenge at the Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve because there will be less of a pace disparity.

Alonso impressed in tricky conditions

"Tomorrow [Sunday] we have a chance to push, I hope they feel our pressure tomorrow. How do you do it? When you're 2 seconds away, not 20," he told Marca.

"We'll see if we can face Max tomorrow, we're not at that level, but instead of 20 or 30 seconds, we'll be closer."

Alonso started on the front row at Monaco but was unable to get close to Verstappen's Red Bull car on that occasion.

He has been a prolific podium finisher though and has been in the top three in five of the seven races so far this season.

Alonso won the Canadian Grand Prix in 2006 with Renault in his second title-winning season.

