Russell makes HUGE admission about 2023 happiness

George Russell says moving to Monaco means he is the happiest he has ever been in his life, as he opened up on his move to the principality.

Monaco has long been a desirable destination for F1 drivers due to its status as a tax haven, as well as being a hotbed of luxury and excellent weather.

Russell decided to make the move at the start of 2023, joining up with some of his colleagues, leaving his native Norfolk in the process.

Speaking to the media about the move, the British driver says he has never been happier.

"I've been here for five or six months now, [I'm] really enjoying it," the Mercedes racer said. "It's probably the happiest I've been ever in my life, these past six months or so. Very glad to be here."

Russell enjoying community spirit

Russell has had a solid if unspectacular start to 2023, and achieved his first podium finish of the campaign in Spain last time out. He is fifth in the championship on 65 points, albeit 22 points adrift of team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Despite trailing his team-mate and suffering a slight drop in form compared with 2022, everything is clearly very rosy in his personal life.

Russell in his "home" race

Although he admitted it is different, he said the Monaco lifestyle is suiting him perfectly.

He continued: "It's exceeded my expectations, [from] being a kid from the country, growing up in a field and looking at grey skies, and nothing other than my Labrador.

"Being here, [there is] a really great community, some good friends, jumping in the sea every single day training and with sunshine. As I said, it's exceeded my expectations."

