Leclerc MOBBED at Le Mans amid Ferrari support for F1 star

Charles Leclerc has been mobbed by baying fans at the Le Mans 24 Hour race, after the Ferrari star enjoyed a weekend away from Formula 1.

A disappointing Spanish Grand Prix for the Monegasque driver meant that he will likely have been glad to have the chance to reset and recharge this weekend ahead of the trip to Montreal.

For Leclerc, the damage was done in Barcelona on the Saturday when he failed to make it out of Q1. The 25-year-old went on to cross the line in 11th just outside of the points, but even the gain of eight places would not help improve his mood.

And now he has been pictured at Le Mans, as he spends time away from F1 but not from motorsport entirely.

Leclerc was seen wading through a mob of Ferrari fans clamouring for photos and autographs as they got within touching distance of the driver.

Leclerc, who sits seventh in the drivers' standings, will no doubt be looking to get back on track in Canada next weekend.

Ferrari find themselves fourth in the constructors' championship, 187 points behind leaders Red Bull.

