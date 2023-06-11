Verstappen snatches top spot from Alonso after DOMINANT win

Harry Smith

Fernando Alonso has lost his grip on the top spot in F1's power rankings following a disappointing weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The home hero could only manage a P7 finish, struggling to recover track position following an underwhelming qualifying session.

In contrast, Max Verstappen dominated from lights to flag, stamping his authority on the race while team-mate and championship rival Sergio Perez was forced to settle for a P4 finish.

Such a dominant display saw Verstappen awarded a score of 9.6 for his weekend, beating out long-term rival Lewis Hamilton, who finished second and scored a 9.2

Verstappen to the top

While Verstappen was given a mighty score of 9.6 for his Spanish Grand Prix, Alonso was absent from the top ten altogether.

The Spaniard has been a regular at the top of F1's power rankings in 2023, but neither Alonso nor Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll made it into the top ten for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen was totally dominant at the Spanish Grand Prix

The result of these ratings is that Verstappen has now surpassed Alonso in F1's season-long rankings, taking the top spot with an immense average of 9.0.

Alonso has dropped to P2 following an underwhelming weekend on home soil, while Lewis Hamiton made up some ground on the top two in third place.

F1 Power Rankings after the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix

The top ten in the season rankings after the Spanish Grand Prix are as follows:

1. Max Verstappen - 9.0 2. Fernando Alonso - 8.8 3. Lewis Hamilton - 8.1 4. George Russell - 7.8 5. Yuki Tsunoda - 7.3 6. Sergio Perez - 7.2 7=. Pierre Gasly - 7.0 7=. Esteban Ocon - 7.0 7=. Alex Albon - 7.0 10. Charles Leclerc - 6.7

