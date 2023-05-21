Matthew Hobkinson

Lewis Hamilton’s former physio, assistant and confidante Angela Cullen has set her Instagram followers a “challenge” to stay active after Formula 1 cancelled the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

F1 made the decision on Wednesday to cancel the race at Imola due to extreme weather causing severe flooding in the region.

With no race for fans to watch and those normally working on trackside without their usual roles to take part in, Cullen has issued a challenge for people to stay active nonetheless.

Hamilton’s former physio knows just how physically demanding a race weekend can be and she took to Instagram to ask people to “move to improve”.

Alongside a picture of herself, she wrote: “Canceled F1 challenge! Move to improve! Join me and @Srimati live tomorrow [Sunday, 3pm GMT] for collective yoga.

“Let’s collectively practice some restorative mindfulness yoga. Let’s go team. If you can’t join, get out in nature, dance, meditation, run, walk, swim!

“Let’s go as a team. Use this time to invest in [your]self. Let me know your plans? Let’s move together.”

For those wanting to take part in the challenge – and perhaps even workout virtually alongside Hamilton – be sure to keep an eye on Cullen’s Instagram page for the live stream.

