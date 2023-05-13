Marko admits SENSATIONAL Vettel Red Bull F1 return could be on the cards

Andrew McLean

Helmut Marko has admitted that it is 'theoretically' possible that Sebastian Vettel could return to Red Bull, taking his role as the team's advisor.

Vettel retired from Formula 1 at the end of last season after a hugely successful career in the sport. He is perhaps most synonymous with Red Bull after winning the Drivers' Championship with the team four years on the bounce between 2010 and 2013.

Many fans hope the German great will return to the paddock one day, in either a racing or managerial capacity.

Now, Marko has given some hope that it could happen in the future but stressed that Vettel would need to find himself first before attempting any comeback.

Marko: Vettel has to know what he wants

Marko believes that Vettel would be a good replacement for himself as Red Bull's technical advisor when he eventually decides to retire.

Sebastian Vettel retired from F1 in 2022

"Theoretically," Marko told RTL/n-tv and sport.de when asked if Vettel could follow in his footsteps in a few years. "But I think Sebastian has to find himself first. He has to know what he wants in the future."

In the meantime, Vettel has lots of business to attend to away from the track. The 35-year-old stated upon his retirement that he wants to spend more time with his family after years of competing while he is also a strong campaigner on environmental matters and may look to develop those interests.

