Russell gives 'WORLD CHANGING' verdict on Mercedes upgrades

Andrew McLean

Tuesday 9 May 2023 22:27

George Russell has admitted that Mercedes cannot expect to see 'world-changing' improvements when their new upgrade package is introduced in Imola.

Mercedes have struggled since new technical regulations were brought in at the start of last season despite dominating the sport for eight years beforehand.

The Silver Arrows gambled on a minimalist side pod design and it is fair to say it has not worked allowing Red Bull to gain the upper hand at the front.

Mercedes plan to bring a significant upgrade package to the next Grand Prix in Imola with a move to a fresh design philosophy mooted.

Some fans have had high hopes that the updates would bring significant improvements but Russell has been keen to downplay expectations with Red Bull still likely to be the fastest.

Russell: F1 is never straight forward

Russell stressed that the world would not change in Imola with Mercedes upgrades needing time to bed in while others around them would also be seeking to make improvements.

George Russell has downplayed expectations over Mercedes upgrades

"There is a lot of expectation around Imola," Russell said on the F1 Nation podcast. "Everyone is moving forward and everyone is bringing upgrades and for sure we’ll go a small step in the right direction.

"For sure I’d like to think we can transform things but this is F1 it is never that straightforward. I won’t give any secrets away but don’t expect the world to change in Imola.

"Red Bull are still going to be the quickest. We are chasing them and we want to beat them."

