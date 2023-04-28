Alpine MISERY compounded following Gasly qualifying crash

Harry Smith

Friday 28 April 2023 15:32 - Updated: 15:38

Pierre Gasly's miserable Friday afternoon took another turn for the worse during Q1 as the French driver collided with the wall.

The 27-year-old was forced to end his involvement in FP1 early following a serious engine issue, and his Q1 involvement also came to a premature end.

Gasly slammed into the outside wall in the same place Nyck de Vries had done previously, causing the second red flag of qualifying.

Pierre Gasly's Alpine caught fire during FP1 in the morning

Red flag mayhem

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying is notoriously perilous for the teams and drivers with red flags not uncommon around the tight corners of Baku.

With two red flags in Q1 alone, 2023's qualifying session followed the trend.

Nyck de Vries brought out a red flag with ten minutes left on the clock after he missed the braking zone on the run down to turn three.

Just minutes after the restart, Pierre Gasly crashed his Alpine A523 in the same location, bringing out the second red flag of the session.

