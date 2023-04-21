Domenicali explains KEYS to keeping US F1 races exciting

Harry Smith

Friday 21 April 2023 16:13

Stefano Domenicali has explained the four things that will keep the three American Grands Prix feeling fresh and independent moving forward in a recent call with Liberty Media investors.

In 2021, there was only one American race on the calendar with the beloved Circuit of the Americas playing host to the United States Grand Prix.

Fast forward two years and there are now three Grands Prix set to be held stateside in 2023 with the Miami Grand Prix and Las Vegas Grand Prix both joining the Formula 1 calendar.

This rapid increase in American F1 presence has raised some concern among fans of the sport, but Stefano Domenicali has been quick to ensure that the races will remain well-distinguished events.

Grand Prix fever hits the US

Speaking on a Liberty Media investors call, Domenicali addressed the issue of creating three unique experiences with the three US races in 2023.

"Well, I see that it's pretty clear that every race, not only in America, has a different personality, a different cultural approach, a different quality, a different segmentation of fans.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will become the third US Grands Prix on the calendar

"And by the way sometimes we forget that just a couple of years ago we were thinking, do we really need to stay in the US? It's really the market we should be on and thanks to the stubbornness of us, we are here."

