Fans MOCK 'ridiculous' official F1 Instagram video

Chris Deeley

Wednesday 19 April 2023 18:57 - Updated: 20:23

Formula 1 has done a fantastic job of marketing itself to new audiences over the last handful of years – owing mostly to Drive to Survive, but helped in no small part by their own YouTube and social content with the drivers.

That's meant some hand-holding for some of the newer fans, which has led to a bit of a rift between the newbies and the more established fans who have been watching since Murray Walker was a constant presence on the coverage.

The cartoonishly-styled video explains the basics of Formula 1 for newcomers, running through what a pitstop is, the qualifying and sprint race setups, and that the champion at the end of the season gets a trophy.

The comments weren't especially kind, not least to the American narration, one particularly heavily-liked comment just reading 'This is purely made for Americans'.

Formula 1 for Dummies

"Very bold of F1 to categorize Miami as an 'exciting street circuit'," read another, while a third joked that the video was clearly only made for fans who had come into the sport via Drive to Survive.

But of course, in the end, people like it when the joke is on Ferrari. As a comment with well over 4,000 likes said: "Real Beginner’s Guide to F1: Look out for Ferrari because they can’t seem to look out for themselves."

