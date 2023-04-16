Russell names the trait that makes Wolff an 'UNBELIEVABLE' leader

Chris Deeley

Sunday 16 April 2023 19:58

George Russell has opened up on his relationship with Mercedes chief Toto Wolff, calling him an 'unbelievable' leader.

Russell explained how Wolff makes time for everyone in the team regardless of perceived importance or role – an impression given by the man himself recently when he told a story about how he showed Mercedes' then newly-hired 'hygiene manager' exactly how he wanted the team's toilets cleaned.

The 25-year-old was speaking in a wide-ranging interview with Square Mile, talking all things Mercedes and also touching on his mental health campaign with Meta.

Russell is in his second full season with Mercedes and Wolff, having filled in for Lewis Hamilton for one race in 2020 when the seven-time world champion was absent after testing positive for Covid-19.

George on Toto

"He’s been an integral part of my career," he said of the Mercedes boss. "Highly intelligent, a charismatic bloke, he’s been a huge part of the success of the team and is going to be a huge part of the return of Mercedes after what’s been a difficult season.

"A huge motivator, an unbelievable leader, he gives everybody his time. It doesn’t matter if they are a chief aerodynamicist or working on the shop floor, he respects everybody. I think that’s why he still has such a team around him and so much trust. I feel fortunate to work with such a great guy."

Russell has been performing well once again this season, outqualifying his more decorated team-mate at all three races and leading the Australian Grand Prix before a series of setbacks saw him drop down the field and subsequently retire from the race with fire coming from the back of his car.

READ MORE: Toto Wolff: Net worth, wife and career profile of Mercedes giant