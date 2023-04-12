Sargeant claims three F1 practice sessions 'unnecessary'

Sam Hall

Logan Sargeant has backed calls to reduce the number of F1 practice sessions on a race weekend.

Although the three practice sessions were recently reduced from 90 minutes each to 60, the 10 F1 teams still have three hours of track time to hone their setups.

Naturally, this is different at Sprint weekends, where FP1 is somewhat of a mad dash to lock in settings before the cars enter parc fermé conditions.

But even on Sprint weekends, the amount of practice time is still up on that enjoyed by those competing in the junior categories, with F2 drivers granted only 45 minutes of running before being thrust into qualifying.

With F2 and F3 making their debuts in Australia last time out, the topic was raised as teams with no experience of the venue were forced to adapt in double-quick time.

Three sessions 'definitely a lot'

Asked about the difference in practice time as an F1 rookie with Williams this term, Sargeant said: "I think three is definitely a lot, especially coming from F2 where you just have to take risks a lot sooner than I currently have to.

"So as a rookie, I don't mind having two or three but going forward, I don't think three is necessary. Well, it is my favourite number!"

Sargeant will have his first taste of an F1 weekend with reduced practice next time out in Azerbaijan, with the Sprint format being used for the first time this year.

