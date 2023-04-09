Steiner vows 'attacking' Haas upgrades

Harry Smith

Sunday 9 April 2023 12:00

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has offered an exciting update on the team's development plan for the rest of the 2023 season, claiming that the American team will go on the 'attack' with their upgrades.

F1's only American team was forced to spend under the budget cap in 2022, partially due to a lack of sponsorship finance and partially due to some costly crashes that reduced the team's development budget.

The result of this was a notable performance drop-off following an immense start to the season that saw Kevin Magnussen finish in P5 at the season opener in Bahrain.

However, 2023 promises to be different for Haas, who signed a multi-year title sponsorship with MoneyGram over the summer.

The team's improving fortunes have been confirmed by team principal Guenther Steiner, who has discussed the team's development path for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Haas has emerged as a solid midfield challenger in 2023

'Attack' mode for Haas

“At the moment, we are thinking of attacking, not just defending," said Steiner ahead of the Australian Grand Prix. "Everybody is pretty happy, but not happy enough not to work hard.

“So everyone is working hard, first of all, so we can keep this performance, but more importantly to better the performance.

“Last year, we had a good year where we could go back into the groove after 2020 and 2021 when we were struggling."

Steiner went on to discuss the difficulty in extracting performance as regulation periods progress.

“You know, performance on these cars is hard to come by because we are in the second year of these regulations.

“So the further you get in, the more difficult it is to find performance. So every little bit you need to take and bring to the car.”

READ MORE: Who is Guenther Steiner? F1 team boss and NASCAR TV analyst